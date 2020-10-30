Kanye West Gave Kim Kardashian A Actually Insane Birthday Present

In honor of Kim Kardashian’s fortieth birthday, Kanye West gave her a present that’s nearly onerous to imagine. The rapper introduced his spouse with a life-like hologram of her late father, Robert Kardashian.

Kim posted movies of the hologram on her Twitter simply moments in the past.

“I can’t even describe what this meant to me and my sisters, my brother, my mother and closest mates to expertise collectively. Thanks a lot Kanye for this reminiscence that can final a lifetime,” she captioned one of many two clips.

“Pleased Birthday, Kimberly. You might be 40 and all grown up. You look stunning, similar to if you had been just a little woman,” Robert says within the hologram. “I look over you and your sisters and brother and the children each day. Generally I drop hints that I’m round like if you hear somebody make an enormous peefee or if you make an enormous peefee.”