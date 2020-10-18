Kanye West Speaks Out After Issa Rae Throws Shade at Him Throughout SNL Sketch – E! On-line

Whereas Issa has but to touch upon Kanye’s tweet, she did share how a lot enjoyable she had internet hosting the long-running comedy sketch present.

“Had a blast! Thanks @nbcsnl and thank y’all for watching,” she captioned her Twitter submit on Sunday.

Simply final month, Issa opened up about the work that also must be executed in Hollywood with regards to variety. “Since we have had these uprisings, since we have had these Hollywood conversations, I have been on white-ass units which might be acknowledging why we want variety. So I am like, ‘One thing’s actually clicking,'” she instructed Bustle in September.

“However I do not know what else to inform you,” she continued. “I can solely present you or do it, however I am not the one. I’m drained. I acquired exhausted having these conversations the opposite day, the place I am like … I do not wish to be the tokenized particular person so that you can discuss these experiences with. However I’ve mentioned that earlier than, too, and I nonetheless am.”