Kavanaugh Fixes Error in Election Opinion After Vermont Criticism

Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh on Wednesday corrected an error in an opinion issued as a part of a Supreme Courtroom ruling that barred Wisconsin from counting mail-in ballots that arrive after Election Day.

Although not unheard-of, such revisions are uncommon, consultants mentioned, including that Justice Kavanaugh’s change highlighted the courtroom’s quick tempo in dealing with current challenges to voting guidelines.

Within the opinion, which was issued on Monday and alarmed Democrats fearful about mail ballots being counted, Justice Kavanaugh wrote that whereas some states had modified their guidelines round voting in response to the pandemic, others had not.

“States comparable to Vermont, against this, have determined to not make adjustments to their peculiar election guidelines, together with to the election-day deadline for receipt of absentee ballots,” he wrote in his unique concurring opinion, which was connected to the 5-to-3 ruling against the deadline extension in Wisconsin.