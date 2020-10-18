Keanu Reeves Kisses GF Alexandra Grant As He Heads To Set For ‘The Matrix 4’ — See Pic

Keanu Reeves and his attractive girlfriend Alexandra Grant shared a candy second in Berlin when he leaned down to offer her a kiss whereas she was sitting in a automobile outdoors of a resort.

Keanu Reeves, 56, and his woman love Alexandra Grant, 47, proved they’re nonetheless adoring one another after they shared a kiss outdoors of a resort in Berlin, Germany, on Oct. 18. The hunky actor has been filming The Matrix 4 within the capital metropolis and was noticed leaning down to offer his girlfriend the smooch as she sat within the driver’s seat of a automobile. He wore a black jacket, darkish blue denims, and tan boots in the course of the loving sighting and carried a purple tote bag in his hand whereas carrying the same tan bag on his shoulder. Try the pic of Keanu and Alexandra’s kiss HERE!

Earlier than their newest PDA, Keanu and Alexandra arrived in Berlin earlier this summer season so he might resume engaged on his highly-anticipated movie. Manufacturing was briefly halted in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, however now that he’s again within the German location, he and the proficient artist have been having fun with high quality time collectively at some sizzling spots within the metropolis. A few of them embody artwork galleries and eating places.

They went to the World War II bunker-turned art gallery on July 16 and have been joined by a few of Keanu’s Matrix 4 co-stars. They have been proven the a personal assortment from Christian Boros in Mitte, town’s central district, after which went on to take pleasure in dinner with their group just a few blocks away. The lovable couple stayed shut all through and wore informal apparel that helped them keep snug and trendy,

Earlier than that, they have been additionally seen having fun with a dinner on romantic date night in Berlin July 4 and wore matching black ensembles as they took within the meal. They could not have been in America on the vacation, however that didn’t cease them from celebrating the memorable day with one another, and it’s one of many many actions they’ve been taking since going public with their relationship in Nov. 2019.

Their first public look collectively occurred on the LACMA Artwork + Movie Gala in Los Angeles, CA. The nice-looking duo smiled and held fingers as they posed on the purple carpet for pics. Though the romance got here as a shock to some since Keanu is normally very non-public relating to his personal life, it seems he and Alexandra had already been courting for 2 years at that time. Her good buddy, Jennifer Tilly, 62, spilled the beans in regards to the size of their relationship when she spoke to reporters at on the American Coronary heart Affiliation’s Go Purple for Ladies Purple Gown Assortment in February 2020.

“I bear in mind a pair years in the past, a few 12 months and a half in the past, [Alexandra Grant] mentioned, ‘Keanu Reeves is my boyfriend’ and I’m like, ‘Wait. What? What? What?’” she exclaimed on the occasion.