Kelly Dodd’s Marriage ceremony Costume: See The Attractive Black Robe She Married Rick Leventhal In

Kelly Dodd mentioned “I do” to her new hubby Rick Leventhal, and seemed completely fabulous — however didn’t put on white! See photographs of her modern black robe.

Actual Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd seems to be glam each time she leaves the home, so it comes as no shock she seemed drop-dead beautiful on her wedding day! The Bravolebrity tied the knot together with her new hubby Rick Leventhal in a out of doors lovely ceremony on October 10 in Santa Rosa, and didn’t put on white: the fashionable mom-of-one opted for a modern and horny black robe! She seemed unbelievable within the sleveless, spaghetti strap quantity which was flooring size.

The costume featured a v-cut and skinny straps good for the nice and cozy California climate. The fitted quantity hugged her curves, ending with a romantic mermaid formed skirt — see a photo of the full-length costume right here. Kelly opted to maintain her hair down and in unfastened curls for the event, accessorizing with a silver pair of bejeweled drop earrings. Rick matched his bride in a black button down shirt and pants. “LOVE YOUR DRESS!! You seems to be lovely,” one fan gushed. “LOVE that u wore black! U look wonderful,” one other posted.

It has been a whirlwind romance for the couple, who got engaged lower than 4 months after they started courting. “I received engaged!” she exclaimed in her Instagram story announcement on November 13, as Rick cozied up subsequent to her on a patio in New York Metropolis, which neglected the skyline. “Have a look at that little factor. ENGAGED! Have a look at that. Proper there. Look how he did it! So romantic. Look how bada– that ring is! BAM!”

The fact star was beforehand married to Michael Dodd, with whom she shares her 13-year-old Jolie. Her mini-me additionally seems on RHOC, and has been seen hanging out lots together with her mother and new step-dad Rick on social media. Kelly and Michael have been married for 11 years, however break up in 2017. This marriage marks Rick’s third time on the altar: he was beforehand married to communications advisor Penny Daniels, whom he shares two youngsters with, and once more to skilled poker participant Beth Shak from 2016 to 2017.