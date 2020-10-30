Kelly Osbourne Reveals Males Who Used To Diss Her As ‘Fats’ Requested Her Out After 85 Lb. Weight Loss: ‘Nah’

Kelly Osbourne received very candid about her love life post-weight loss, telling the co-hosts of ‘The Speak’ that she’s ‘having enjoyable,’ whereas revealing that she’s turned down ‘seven’ males who dissed her prior to now!

Kelly Osbourne has been so extremely candid about her wholesome weight reduction and gastric sleeve surgery that she had in 2018. However now, she’s getting very actual about her love life with the ladies of The Speak! Throughout her October 29 go to to the day time present, the TV personality, 36, revealed that she’s been turning down males who she was concerned about.

“I heard that there was a second that you simply have been requested out seven occasions in sooner or later and also you turned all of them down?” Carrie Ann Inaba requested Kelly. “Let’s simply say I’m having enjoyable,” Kelly stated slyly. However in all seriousness, the daughter of Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne, who occurred to be amongst The Speak co-hosts, opened up about the kind of males who’ve proven curiosity in since she dropped 85 lbs.

“Are you aware what it was, it was all guys who I had proven curiosity in earlier than however had all made feedback about, ‘she’s nice however she’s too fats,’ or ‘she’s nice, however she’s blah,’” Kelly revealed to the women and restricted viewers members. “So it was all of these individuals who got here again round once more, so I used to be like: ‘Nah, nah!’”

Although she was pretty reticent to disclose extra particulars of her love life, Kelly has not too long ago been noticed out and about with 21-year-old TikTok star Griffin Johnson. There’s no phrase but on the precise nature of Kelly and Griffin’s connection, however the pair have been seen out to dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood — most recently on October 17! However the extremely frank Kelly is way extra involved about breaking down stigmas and normalizing the surgical procedure she underwent as a way to obtain her very best weight.

“It’s only a mild nudge in the fitting course of simply utterly altering your life and your habits and changing into the person who you’ve all the time needed to be,” Kelly stated of her 2018 gastric sleeve surgery. “So once I say, ‘it’s not a fast repair,’ it’s not a fast repair,” she defined to The Speak co-hosts. “You need to eat proper; you have to work out. You need to do every little thing that you’d usually do.”