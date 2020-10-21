Kelsea Ballerini & Halsey Rock Horny Leather-based Outfits For ‘The Different Woman’ Duet At CMT Awards

Woman energy! BFFs Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey had been the final word energy duo once they took the stage to carry out their duet, ‘The Different Woman,’ — and so they killed it!

Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey teamed up for some of the buzzed-about performances of the night time on the 2020 CMT Music Awards on Oct. 21. The women sang their music, “The Different Woman,” in the course of the star-studded present. Kelsea and Halsey, who’re shut buddies, first recorded “The Different Woman” for Kelsea’s album, kelsea, which got here out earlier this 12 months. This was their first time performing it at an award present.

In fact, each stars appeared wonderful as they hit an empty karaoke bar to carry out their duet. They each wore black, dominatrix model leather-based outfits for the present. Kelsea slayed in her leather-based romper, together with black, fringed cowboy boots that had been studded with silver jewels. She styled her hair in messy waves to finish the grungy look. Earlier than the efficiency, she walked the red carpet in a silver, glowing mini costume, as properly.

Again in March, Kelsea and Halsey teamed up for one more CMT occasion, CMT Crossroads. They took the stage in Nashville to sing duet variations of each of their greatest songs. In fact, they performed “The Different Woman” at that present, as properly. One in every of their performances from that night time — “Graveyard” — was even up for the CMT Efficiency of the 12 months Award on the CMT Music Awards!

Moreover, Kelsea scored two extra nominations. Her music, “Homecoming Queen?”, was up for Video of the 12 months and Feminine Video of the 12 months. Kelsea has really by no means gained a CMT Award earlier than, though she’s been nominated six instances in the past.

Kelsea and Halsey met a number of instances over time, however turned buddies after Kelsea attended the Nashville leg of Halsey’s Hopeless Basis tour in July 2018. After the present, the nation singer went backstage to satisfy Halsey, and so they instantly hit it off. That night time, they went out in Nashville collectively that night time, and the remaining is historical past! Now, they’ll at all times have this unbelievable CMT Awards efficiency to commemorate their friendship with.