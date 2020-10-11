Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear to Self Quarantine After Staffer has Optimistic COVID-19 Take a look at

Andy Beshear is considerably of an anomaly within the state of Kentucky. In 2016, Donald Trump simply gained the state, defeating Hillary Clinton by a margin of over 30%.

However in 2019, incumbent Republican governor Matt Bevin had change into probably the most unpopular lawmakers within the nation. And shockingly, Beshear was capable of defeat Bevin by a slim margin within the November race.

And the Democrat has made a degree of governing like a Liberal within the deep South and setting an instance unseen in Washington. Not like Donald Trump, Beshear won’t be self quarantining after a staffer had a constructive COVID-19 case.

The Kentucky governor made the announcement through a video submitted to his social media accounts. He instructed viewers:

“The Beshear household, for the reason that begin of COVID-19, has been dedicated to setting an instance. Of doing all these issues that we’re asking Kentuckians to do. A type of is to reply the decision. That’s when contact tracers name you as a result of somebody round you has examined constructive. And ask you to do varied issues, together with to quarantine. Effectively, yesterday, we acquired that decision. A type of in my safety element acquired a constructive check again late final evening.” https://twitter.com/GovAndyBeshear/standing/1315347516381188096

These actions differ mightily than these taken by Donald Trump. Not solely was Trump round those who had contracted the virus, he himself was affected by COVID-19. There may be nonetheless no reply as to when Trump had his first constructive check as his Docs have been lower than trustworthy with the American public.