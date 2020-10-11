Home News Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear to Self Quarantine After Staffer has Optimistic COVID-19...

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear to Self Quarantine After Staffer has Optimistic COVID-19 Take a look at

By
Alexander Kickers
-
2
0

Andy Beshear is considerably of an anomaly within the state of Kentucky. In 2016, Donald Trump simply gained the state, defeating Hillary Clinton by a margin of over 30%.

However in 2019, incumbent Republican governor Matt Bevin had change into probably the most unpopular lawmakers within the nation. And shockingly, Beshear was capable of defeat Bevin by a slim margin within the November race.

And the Democrat has made a degree of governing like a Liberal within the deep South and setting an instance unseen in Washington. Not like Donald Trump, Beshear won’t be self quarantining after a staffer had a constructive COVID-19 case.

The Kentucky governor made the announcement through a video submitted to his social media accounts. He instructed viewers:

“The Beshear household, for the reason that begin of COVID-19, has been dedicated to setting an instance. Of doing all these issues that we’re asking Kentuckians to do. A type of is to reply the decision. That’s when contact tracers name you as a result of somebody round you has examined constructive. And ask you to do varied issues, together with to quarantine. Effectively, yesterday, we acquired that decision. A type of in my safety element acquired a constructive check again late final evening.”

https://twitter.com/GovAndyBeshear/standing/1315347516381188096

These actions differ mightily than these taken by Donald Trump. Not solely was Trump round those who had contracted the virus, he himself was affected by COVID-19. There may be nonetheless no reply as to when Trump had his first constructive check as his Docs have been lower than trustworthy with the American public.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here