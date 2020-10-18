Kerry Washington, Reese Witherspoon and Extra Stars Who Have Voted within the 2020 Election – E! On-line

Lights, digital camera… vote!

The 2020 presidential election is rapidly approaching and celebrities are displaying up and displaying out. Stars, together with Kerry Washington, Reese Witherspoon, Eva Longoria and so many others, have cast their ballots forward of Nov. 3.

Whether or not they’re voting in-person or by mail, these celebs are encouraging their thousands and thousands of followers to comply with of their footsteps. As Reese put it on Instagram recently, “I did it! Did you? Feels good to train my proper to VOTE. I wish to assume that ray of sunshine coming by means of the bushes.”

“Is ALL of the ladies who got here earlier than me who didn’t have this basic proper,” she added. “Okay … 18 days till the election!”

Zoë Kravitz shared her personal voting message, writing, “so. numerous you may have been asking me about my skincare routine: i begin by voting as early as attainable for #joebiden and #kamalaharris and all the opposite democratic candidates. then attempt some eye cream if you have not been sleeping properly as a result of the president is a racist.”