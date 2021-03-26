Back in January, a potential business owner filed a rededication application to open an adult living room in Peterborough, The Kingsway Spa. In contrast to the various spas that are already operating on site, this one is classified as an “adult entertainment company”.

Prostitution or sex work is often referred to as the “oldest profession”. Over time, the laws have been changed for a variety of reasons, including the safety of those who work in the industry. Despite efforts by governments to gradually address sex work and constant calls for full legalization of the industry, legitimate concerns remain.

In the past decade, these types of facilities have exploded across the GTA, although the number of licenses available is limited. Toronto’s limited number of licenses for these salons has stayed at 25 since 1975, despite hundreds of other establishments operating offering essentially the same services.

Consideration was given to changing the limitation on the licenses available to rule in the hundreds of other salons that operate illegally. Licenses and regulations imposed on these establishments through regular inspections could reduce some of the more illegal activity within these establishments.

When it comes to Peterborough and The Kingsway Spa, the first problem with this type of establishment is the veil of language that has been offered so far. To put it in simple English, the Kingsway Spa would be a “body massage parlor”.

To name anything else would degrade the work of the actually registered massage therapists (RMT). The suggestion that this type of facility provide a therapeutic experience matters in and of itself.

The language was quite a mess when reading the city’s statutes on Licensing Certain Businesses (Statute 14-080) that defines such services as an adult entertainment establishment. Toronto, which is home to a significant number of these facilities and therefore has a much greater level of experience in using such facilities, clearly defines a body massage parlor.

“Body massage parlors are places where non-medical or non-therapeutic massage is offered by anyone other than a registered massage therapist or other licensed or registered holistic practitioner.”

Make no mistake, however, that these facilities often offer more than you can imagine. Even reading reviews of several strip clubs in the Toronto area, I often found that dancers often pressured clients to pay more to do more. There is also the issue of sex trafficking, forced prostitution, sexual assault, violence and drug use in these facilities.

In a virtual meeting in February hosted by potential owner Brittany Leigh, Insp. City Police. Neil Collins asked how the Kingsway Spa would keep workers safe in their operations. Leigh suggested that the attendees would be “independent contractors” who choose to work there.

Leigh claims to have been in the industry since 2008. I find it strange that someone so deeply involved in the industry fails to realize the dangers that employees are often exposed to, including the influence of independent contractors from outside sources.

With the effects of COVID-19, including social isolation, influence and the lack of a licensed adult entertainment venue in Peterborough, Leigh is trying to capitalize on an otherwise underserved market demand in Peterborough.

Loading…

Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…

These institutions often target young students and minority groups who are betrayed with the prospect of making decent money. The same group of women is often the target of violence.

Last week we saw this violence in full form south of the border in Georgia. In February 2020, a woman was killed in an attack on an adult salon machete in Toronto. The city and this council should be frivolous in considering whether Peterborough should promote such institutions.