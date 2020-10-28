Khloe Kardashian Reveals COVID-19 Prognosis & Explains Signs On ‘KUWTK’ — Watch

Khloe Kardashian has revealed in self-recorded footage for the most recent ‘KUWTK’ episode that she was recognized with coronavirus again in March.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians is lastly revealing how actuality TV’s most well-known household handled the COVID-19 pandemic again in March, and a serious bombshell was dropped within the newest preview: Khloe Kardashian had COVID-19. In a promo clip for the October 29 episode, the Good American mogul was completely mattress sure, and her sister Kim Kardashian and mother Kris Jenner expressed their concern.

“We’re simply anxiously awaiting the outcomes for Khloe to see if she has it or not,” Kim says to the digicam. “I imply, my intestine tells me she does, simply because she’s so sick. And that basically scares me for her, ’trigger I can inform that she’s now getting scared and that she’s actually nervous about it.” Her mother additionally defined in self-filmed footage that she had “jumped on the telephone with each physician who would take [her] name.” Kris added that she was, “Looking for any individual that might assist her.”

The video then reduce to a bed-bound Khloe, who spoke to the digicam in self-recorded footage, revealing her analysis. “Simply came upon that I do have corona,” the mom-of-one stated. “I’ve been in my room. It’s gonna be positive, nevertheless it was actually unhealthy for a pair days.” The mother to True Thompson stated she skilled “vomiting, shaking and cold and warm flashes” together with excessive complications. “I undergo from migraines, however this was the craziest headache,” she relays. “I wouldn’t say it was a migraine. The coughing, my chest would burn once I would cough.”

The fact star definitely didn’t downplay the sickness, saying to the digicam, “Let me let you know, that s**t is actual. However, we’re all gonna get via this.” She concluded by assuring followers of the present that “we’re all gonna be okay” if everybody follows the proper protocols, and signed off by saying, “Could God bless us all.”