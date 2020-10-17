Kim Kardashian Jokes That Sister Khloe ‘Stole’ Her Vary Rover For ‘Good American’ Photoshoot: ‘Cool’

Khloe Kardashian shared a set of beautiful pictures of herself modeling a sweatshirt and matching sweatpants whereas sitting on the again of a silver Vary Rover that seemed similar to the one Kim had in one in all her newest pics.

Kim Kardashian, 39, teased her youthful sister Khloe Kardashian, 36, after she posted some Instagram pictures whereas sitting on the again of a silver Vary Rover that appears much like the automotive that appeared in her personal pic on the identical day! The older Conserving Up with the Kardashians star cheekily accused KoKo of stealing her car when responding to the unbelievable put up, which confirmed the Good American creator modeling a black cropped sweatshirt and matching sweatpants from her model. As she sat atop the bottom of the automotive, which had the driving force’s aspect door open, she gave off a slight smile whereas her lengthy wavy locks have been draped over the entrance of her shoulders.

“GOOD AMERICAN SWEATS,” Khloe captioned the pics earlier than Kim chimed in along with her personal phrases. “Oh you stole my automotive! Cool,” the KKW Magnificence creator’s response learn together with a sunglasses-wearing emoji. Khloe didn’t hesitate to answer and snigger in regards to the remark when she wrote, “hahaha sorry.”

Kim’s remark comes after she posted a pic, which will be seen beneath, that confirmed her recreating a well-known 2007 snapshot she posed for that had her laying on prime of a Vary Rover whereas exhibiting off a velour tracksuit. The brand new pic was in promotion of the 2000s-era tracksuits turning into part of her SKIMS line collection, which drops on her birthday, Oct. 21.

Main 2000s vibes! We’re bringing again Velour and making it softer and extra luxurious than ever earlier than. The brand new SKIMS Velour assortment launching on Wednesday, October 21 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET. Be a part of the waitlist now to obtain early entry to buy earlier than Velour sells out. pic.twitter.com/68q5rp2BHp — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 16, 2020

“Main 2000s vibes! We’re bringing again Velour and making it softer and extra luxurious than ever earlier than,” she wrote within the caption for the put up, which had her in a grey tracksuit on prime of a silver Vary Rover. “The brand new SKIMS Velour assortment launching on Wednesday, October 21 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET. Be a part of the waitlist now to obtain early entry to buy earlier than Velour sells out.”

We’re undecided if the Range Rover in Kim’s pic and Khloe’s pics are the identical however it undoubtedly seemed prefer it, and the truth that they have been each posted on the identical day could possibly be one other trace that they’re sharing photoshoot autos! We’ll be looking out to see if there are anymore pics like their newest ones sooner or later, however till then, we’ll benefit from the eye-catching ones now we have proper now!