Kylie Jenner & Stassie Karanikolaou’s Enjoyable Women’ Night time Out In LA With Gossip & Martinis Revealed

Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou loved ‘high quality time’ at a West Hollywood scorching spot, the place a supply reveals what went down amid the women’ evening out!

Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou, each 23, had an evening that might’ve been an episode of Intercourse and the Metropolis. Simply commerce New York Metropolis for Los Angeles, which is the place the BFFs headed out to get pleasure from a boozy evening with pals on the Good Man (a celebrity-favorite restaurant and nightlife spot in West Hollywood) on Oct. 20. And we realized what occurred past the glimpses of the evening that Kylie’s Instagram Story gave followers!

“Kylie and Stassie actually wished to spend some high quality time with a number of of their closest pals in order that they made plans to satisfy at The Good Man for a ladies’ evening out,” a KarJenner supply EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “They have been joined by a few their greatest pals together with Yris [Palmer], Pia Mia, and Kelsey Calemine [“Fatherkels”]. They sipped on martinis and ordered some appetizers for the desk together with fried mozzarella, the kale salad and fries.”

The women didn’t let too unfastened, although, given the current pandemic. “Kylie and Stassie made positive that they remained protected by sporting face masks the complete time till they obtained to their desk,” our supply provides. “That they had a good time and have been capable of let unfastened and simply gossiped, laughed and had enjoyable like all ladies their age do.”

Like we talked about, Kylie snapped a number of photographs and movies of this ladies’ evening out on Tuesday. One in all these posts included an attractive clip of Kylie seated at her desk (as seen above), displaying off her full glam that entailed blown-out bronde hair and a pouty nude lip. Kylie and Stassie additionally had fire fits, per common.

Kylie rocked an electrical blue PVC co-ord from ROTATE Birger Christensen, that includes the model’s vegan “Rotie Pants.” Stassie additionally wore an identical co-ord, however opted for a black mesh outfit with a novel amber cloud print. Kelsey was additionally pictured leaving The Good Man intently behind Stassie and Kylie, sporting Moditec’s “A Spoof Bear Knitting Spherical Collar Gap Sweater,” a plaid skirt from Burberry and Prada’s Monolith Leather-based Boots. The crew that clothes properly collectively, sticks collectively!