Kyrie Irving Pays Off Tuition For 9 Lincoln College College students

NBA star Kyrie Irving is offering some much-needed monetary reduction to a couple college students at Lincoln College, an ideal finish to a tumultuous financial yr.

By means of the Brooklyn Nets level guard’s basis’s 11 days of giving marketing campaign, 9 college students attending the Pennsylvania HBCU can have their remaining tuition paid in full. The Athletic’s Shams Charania broke the information on Twitter.

“Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving paid off the school tuition of 9 college students from an HBCU (Lincoln College) on Dec. 10 as a part of his basis’s 11 days of giving in December,” Charania tweeted on Thursday (December 31).

