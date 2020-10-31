Woman Gaga Serves Up a Vogue Extravaganza to Encourage Her Followers to Vote – E! On-line

Woman Gaga Vogue: Tour vs. Closet Sport

Lady Gaga‘s newest social media publish deserves all of the applause.

The pop star took to Instagram on Saturday, Oct. 31 to share an important message about voting along with her 44 million followers. After all, in true Woman Gaga vogue, the Oscar winner additionally made a style statement to go together with her publish.

“I hope this Halloween I am influencing you…,” her caption began, “to GET TO THE POLLS.”

Together with encouraging her followers to vote within the presidential election on Tuesday, Nov. 3, she requested how they have been going to “serve the polls.” For her half, the Joanne singer strutted her stuff in three completely different outfits that had one factor in frequent: The phrase “vote” was displayed someplace on her garments.

Her first ensemble consisted of a black fuel masks with the textual content “vote” emblazoned on it. She additionally rocked a grey graphic tee, which featured the woman group Blackpink.