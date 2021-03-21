BOLTON residents were able to access qualification and training programs thanks to a distributed adult education budget.

The £ 92 million adult education funding program helps residents across Greater Manchester develop the skills they need to work and live. A wide range of courses are available from colleges, training providers, as well as some local government agencies.

The Greater Manchester Combined Authority has worked with the 10 boroughs to ensure residents have access to the skills they need. The funds of more than £ 1.5 million will be distributed to the local authorities.

These funds have helped remove barriers to adult education and develop a range of programs to train people in key jobs by workers, while providing additional support to those at risk of layoffs.

More than 51,000 residents across the metropolitan area have had access to skills and training programs since the budget was transferred to Greater Manchester despite the impact of the pandemic.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said: “During the first year we were in control of the adult education budget, we were able to have more control over how we qualify people.

“Our urban region was able to respond quickly to the effects of the Covid-19 crisis and support people in difficult times such as vacation or layoffs through training opportunities and the provision of skills. So far we just couldn’t have responded that way, and it brings us one step closer to achieving our goal of becoming a world-class urban area where everyone can grow, prosper and prosper. ”