Larry King reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former CNN discuss present host Larry King has been hospitalized with COVID-19 for greater than per week, the information channel reported Saturday.
Citing an unidentified individual near the household, CNN stated the 87-year-old King is present process remedy at Cedars-Sinai Medical Middle in Los Angeles.
Hospital protocols have stored King’s relations from visiting him.
The Peabody Award-winning broadcaster was amongst America’s most distinguished interviewers of celebrities, presidents and different newsmakers throughout a half-century profession that included 25 years with a nightly present on CNN.
He has had medical points in current a long time, together with coronary heart assaults and diagnoses of diabetes and lung most cancers.
Final yr, King misplaced two of his 5 kids inside weeks of one another. Son Andy King died of a coronary heart assault at 65 in August, and daughter Chaia King died from lung most cancers at 51 in July, Larry King stated then in an announcement.
