Latino, Evangelical and Politically Homeless

PHOENIX — On the Church of God of Prophecy, tons of come every Sunday for 2 hours of worship in Spanish. They share passages from the Bible, sing and embrace one another tightly. The evangelical congregation, led for almost 25 years by Pastor Jose Rivera, is almost all Latino, the overwhelming majority with roots in Mexico.

They aren’t not like the folks President Trump tried to demonize from the outset of his first marketing campaign, or all that completely different from these he’s attempting to maintain out along with his border wall and hard-line immigration insurance policies.

However they don’t agree on Mr. Trump — some see him as a savior, others as a predator. By Mr. Rivera’s estimate, someplace between 1 / 4 and a 3rd of his congregants help Mr. Trump, a price that’s echoed in nationwide polls.

When Pastor Rivera seems at his congregation of 200 households he sees a microcosm of the Latino vote in the US: how complicated it’s, and the way every get together’s try and solidify essential help can fall quick. There usually are not clear ideological strains right here between liberals and conservatives. Folks care about immigration, however are equally involved about spiritual liberty and abortion.