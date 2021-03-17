The Illinois Adult Continuing Educators Association has named Lewis and Clark Community College adult education student Alexandra (Thompson) Blockton the 2021 Paul Simon Adult Learner of the Year winner.

Blockton, a single mother, was chosen from a pool of five nominees and was moved to tears after learning of her victory.

“I cried happy tears,” she said. “I felt it was worth it, all those nights when I got up late to do my homework. I felt like I was making progress. “

Kelly Meyer, coordinator of the L&C adult education program, views Blockton as a leader in and out of the classroom.

“Alexandra has been an asset to Lewis and Clark Community College in a way that has been downright mind-boggling,” said Meyer. “Her academic growth, her commitment to adult education and our college, and her spirit of volunteering inspire our staff and students every day.”

Blockton, who works as a full-time AmeriCorps member and teaching assistant for L & C’s adult education program, began her journey at L&C in 2018 when she enrolled to graduate from high school.

Since then she has been a member of the Leadership Ambassador Team, coordinating volunteer activities for the YouthBuild AmeriCorps members of L&C.

Blockton, who enjoys reading and writing, plans to become a teacher.

“Alexandra has big dreams,” said Meyer. “She plans to continue her education at Lewis and Clark Community College, meet her general educational requirements, and then get her high school diploma.”

Valorie Harris, assistant dean of adult education, said Blockton’s courage, strength and resilience made her an outstanding student.

“I can’t think of a more deserving candidate for this award,” said Harris. “She is a dedicated and valued member of our adult education team.”

The award criteria include:

Improving the life of yourself or others through learning experiences.

Demonstrate leadership skills.

Preservation of family, civil or professional responsibility while at the same time pursuing educational goals.

Overcoming difficult circumstances to get an education.

Supporting others engaged in adult education.

Earn awards or honors for educational achievement.

To learn more about the programs offered by L & C’s Adult Education Department, call (618) 468-4141 or visit www.lc.edu/adulted.