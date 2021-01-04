Lebanon orders three-week lockdown to struggle virus unfold







BEIRUT (Reuters) – Lebanon introduced a full lockdown for 3 weeks, together with an evening curfew, to stem an increase in COVID-19 infections that threatens to overwhelm hospitals in a rustic already dealing with monetary meltdown.

Caretaker Well being Minister Hamad Hasan mentioned the lockdown would begin on Thursday and run till Feb. 1, with additional particulars on Tuesday on which sectors could be exempt.

The lockdown will embody a curfew from 6 pm to five am.

“It has change into clear that the pandemic problem has reached a stage that’s severely threatening Lebanese lives as hospitals will not be able to offering beds,” Hasan advised reporters after a gathering of the ministerial committee on COVID-19.

Lebanon registered 2,870 new infections on Sunday, bringing its whole to 189,278 instances and 1,486 deaths since Feb. 21.

The brand new lockdown comes amid issues over hovering unemployment, inflation and poverty.

Lebanon is dealing with a devastating monetary disaster that has crashed the foreign money, paralysed banks, and frozen savers out of their deposits. Medical provides have dwindled as {dollars} have grown scarce.

Intensive care items had beforehand reached crucial capability over the summer time because the virus unfold after a large explosion on the docks wrecked swathes of Beirut, killed 200 individuals and destroyed a number of hospitals.

Adherence to social distancing and different preventive measures has been lax and there at the moment are fears of a big rise in instances after the Christmas and New Yr holidays.

“It’s a large drawback. Within the subsequent ten days will probably be very troublesome and we predict demise charges to extend as infections rise,” Mahmoud Hassoun, head of the crucial care unit at Rafik Hariri hospital, advised Reuters.

“We’re almost full now and we’ve not even seen the impact of the vacation interval but.”