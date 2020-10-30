Lemon Laments He Needed to ‘Get Rid of’ Trump ‘Addicts’ from His Life

How a lot does CNN Tonight host Don Lemon hate Trump supporters? A lot in order that he had no selection however to “eliminate” these “addicts” from his life so they might “hit all-time low.”

And based on him on Thursday evening, “they’re too far gone” and the one method he’ll allow them to again into his life was “in the event that they’re prepared to come back again and prepared to stay in actuality, then I’ll welcome them with open arms.”

Lemon’s “unhappy” admission got here in response to Prime Time host Chris “Fredo” Cuomo’s closing feedback on the finish of the earlier hour, the place he pleaded with Trump supporters to not go to Trump rallies so that they don’t get sick.

The feigned sympathy for Trump supporters started with Lemon insisting that he had Republican mates, to start with:

You realize what the unhappy factor is? And I’ll be sincere with you. I’ve many individuals who I like in my life. And yeah, I come from a pink state. I’ve lived in a number of pink states. There are numerous mates I needed to eliminate as a result of they’re so nonsensical on the subject of this concern. They’ve the entire – each single speaking level that they hear on state TV and that they hear from this President. They repeat it and they’re blinded by it.

“However right here’s the factor, I needed to eliminate them. As a result of they’re too far gone. I try to I try to I attempt,” he moaned.

His grievances stemmed from their refusal to consider him when he would browbeat them with strategies that pink states have been now the issue within the coronavirus pandemic (click on “increase”):

They will say one thing actually silly after which I’ll present them the science and I’ll give them any data, they usually nonetheless repeat these speaking factors. And all of the whereas, the state was a scorching spot. In the event you take a look at the knowledge that we put up final evening that got here up yesterday, it confirmed you the way the pink states have now taken over the place the blue states have been. Folks got here in as a result of there are larger cities and there’s extra transmission, clearly, the place there are extra individuals are nearer collectively. And so, now the pink states are the issue.

After all, there was no point out of how instances have been additionally spiking in New York (once more), Michigan, Wisconsin, and a bunch of different blue states. That’s to not point out blue states having a better share of coronavirus deaths per capita. However that didn’t cease him from evaluating Trump supporters to addicts.

“And I simply needed to eliminate lots of people in my life as a result of typically it’s a must to allow them to go. I believe they should hit all-time low like an addict, proper,” he rhetorically requested Cuomo. “And so they should wish to get assist, they should wish to know the reality, they should wish to stay in actuality, they should wish to be accountable not just for different individuals’s lives however for his or her lives.”

Whereas Lemon wasn’t positive if he might ever let these individuals again into his life (it’s a extremely massive assumption that they wished him again in theirs), Cuomo had the same encounter with failed presidential nominee Al Gore once they mentioned the Trump “cult” throughout PrimeTime (Click on “increase”):

CUOMO: As the pinnacle of the Local weather Actuality Mission, that is massive a part of ethical accountable this you guys argue on a regular basis, is that you already know the absence of management right here will value individuals lives and livelihoods going ahead. Is not that a lot extra acutely true proper now with the pandemic? I do not perceive how the President cannot be liable for lots of of hundreds of individuals getting sick in his personal communities of followers who’re recklessly disregarding the accuracy of messaging in a present of help for him. GORE: Yeah, I do not perceive it both. Many analysts have used the phrase cult and the phrase cult-like. There’s a lot of a temptation on the a part of a few of his supporters to wish to consider the whole lot he says and it is tragic that he is letting them down so fully and so completely.

And at one level in his present, Cuomo whined that “it isn’t the slam dunk that logic would let you know it will be” by way of who individuals ought to be voting for within the election. After all, Democratic nominee Joe Biden was his most popular candidate.

The transcript is under, click on “increase” to learn: