Liam Payne Groups Up With TikTok Star Dixie D’Amelio To Kick-Begin Christmas Season With ‘Naughty Record’

Merry Christmas – wait, what? Liam Payne determined he didn’t need to look ahead to December to launch his new vacation tune, which Dixie D’Amelio joined for her first tune since making her music debut with ‘Be Completely happy.’

Whereas Liam Payne’s enthusiasm for Christmas is to be commemorated, the timing of “Naughty Record” is a bit suspect. Arriving on Oct. 29 – that’s two days earlier than Halloween – Liam, 27, appears to have gotten his holidays blended up. However, as “Naughty Record” exhibits, Liam isn’t afraid to do the form of issues that will get him on Santa’s dangerous facet. And that wasn’t the One Course alum’s solely shock: TikTok star Dixie D’Amelio, 19, joined the observe, marking this her second tune ever!

Liam introduced the brand new vacation tune on Oct. 27 and he gave his followers on TikTok an unique sneak peek on the tune. “I’ve bought a brand new single,” a feathered haired Liam stated – effectively, wrote – whereas sitting in entrance of a large CGI snowflake. “It’s referred to as ‘Naughty Record.’ And it’s a Christmas tune…” In the course of the preview, even Liam appeared an enormous befuddled himself on the entire endeavor. The snippet of the tune particulars about how Liam and an unknown lover bought on the naughty checklist. “Should have been the best way we kissed / Santa saw the things we did / and put us on the naughty checklist.” This, after all, raises questions on Kris Kringle’s voyeuristic tendencies and a doable North Pole surveillance state. The snippet additionally raised hypothesis that the feminine voice on the observe belonged to Dixie (which turned out to be spot-on).

Eagle-eyed followers searched “naughty checklist liam payne” on Apple Music, and the outcomes listed Liam and Dixie as artists, per Simply Jared. Dixie is greatest identified for being one of many largest names on TikTok. She’s at the moment the eighth most-followed particular person on the platform with 41.7 million followers. Her sister, Charli D’Amelio, sits at No. 1 with 95.1 million. Dixie becoming a member of Liam wouldn’t be out of the peculiar. She, like many social media stars earlier than her, made the leap into music in June 2020. She launched her first tune, “Be Completely happy.” As of the final week of October, it has over 51 million streams on Spotify.

After followers discovered the thriller vocalist, Liam took to Twitter and wrote, “Nicely… I had this entire grand plan about saying who was that includes on my new tune #NaughtyList on Friday however you probably did it once more and discovered! You’re all detectives! I’m so excited to have @dixiedamelio be part of, so say howdy, give her a heat welcome like I do know you guys can!”

It feels like Liam and Dixie have extra plans in retailer for followers. In a follow-up tweet, Liam wrote, “I’ve fallen in love with TikTok and I’m excited to have some enjoyable main as much as the vacations with Dixie and her household… As we method Halloween and Christmas throughout such a whirlwind yr it’s essential everybody appears out for one another, so please be part of within the enjoyable with us.” Liam then introduced he’ll unveil their “plans for the subsequent few weeks” throughout a TikTok Dwell on Halloween, Oct. thirty first at 10 p.m. GT.

Loved making my very own model of ‘Let it Snow’. Go test it out on @spotify! #SpotifySinglesHoliday https://t.co/7NAM3sGZ5b pic.twitter.com/cfVg8J3Ugy — Liam (@LiamPayne) November 22, 2019

This isn’t the primary Christmas tune from the previous One Course member. In 2019, Liam launched “All I Want (For Christmas),” an authentic tune that he included on his LP1 album. He additionally recorded a model of the Dean Martin basic, “Let It Snow,” for Spotify Singles: Christmas Assortment. “I feel it’s acceptable to take heed to vacation music everytime you like, actually,” he said when answering a number of questions for Spotify. “Each time you feel festive, is what I’d say.”