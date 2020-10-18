Lil Nas X’s Finest Model Moments Show He is a Trend Daredevil – E! On-line

A one in all a form trend icon!

Lil Nas X has taken the world by storm in the last few years. After busting on the scene with his huge, record-breaking hit “Outdated City Highway,” the musician has discovered methods to maintain himself within the highlight along with his superb tunes and his much more daring trend sense.

His fashion can by no means be pinned down, and when he reveals as much as an award present or music occasion, you by no means know what to anticipate, however one factor is all the time sure—its epic! That is why he is a nominee for the Style Star award on the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards.

Lil Nas X has managed to maintain breaking molds with his unique and signature style that mixes each modern stylish clothes and vivid pops of colour. Lengthy reside the hot pink Versace suit he wore to the 2020 Grammys!

In case you’re not accustomed to Lil Nas X’s trend recreation, then allow us to enlighten you. We have rounded up his finest seems to be in honor of his PCAs nom.