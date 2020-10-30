Lil Wayne Tweets Reward For Donald Trump After Assembly About ‘Platinum Plan’ For Black America

Lil Wayne took to Twitter on Thursday (October 29) to announce that he met with President Donald Trump to speak concerning the administration’s “Platinum Plan” for Black America.

Whereas the rap legend didn’t give an specific endorsement of the president’s reelection marketing campaign, he had nothing however reward for his plan, which is able to supposedly present $500 billion to the African American group.

“Simply had an awesome assembly with @realdonaldtrump @potus apart from what he is performed thus far with felony reform, the platinum plan goes to present the group actual possession,” Lil Wayne tweeted. “He listened to what we needed to say at the moment and warranted he’ll and might get it performed.”

Trump subsequently retweeted Weezy’s publish.

In response to ABC News, White Home deputy press secretary Judd Deere mentioned the assembly between Trump and Wayne befell on the Trump Nationwide Doral Miami resort.

Lil Wayne endorsed Hillary Clinton for president again in 2016 when she ran towards Trump.

Wayne’s assembly with the president comes shortly after Ice Cube defended his role in advising the Trump administration on the Platinum Plan.

See Lil Wayne’s Twitter publish about assembly with Donald Trump under.