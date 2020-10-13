Lindsey Graham Is Scared And Begging For Money On Fox Information

Lindsey Graham is terrified that he’s going to lose his Senate seat to Jaime Harrison, so he’s begging for money on Fox.

Graham stated, “My opponent raised $57 million. One of many causes he’s elevating a lot cash is I stood up for Kavanaugh. They tried to take Kavanaugh out. I’m apprehensive about Amy Barrett. She will deal with what comes her method, however our Republicans must defend her, and we’ll so assist me at LindseyGraham.com. They’re making an attempt to silence us all by swamping us with cash, so it is a struggle that actually does matter.”

Video:

‘

Lindsey Graham continues to beg for cash on Fox Information pic.twitter.com/WPNFsADleD — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 13, 2020

This is the same Lindsey Graham who forced the cancelation of a South Carolina senate debate last weekend because he refused to be tested for the coronavirus.

Jaime Harrison didn’t increase $57 million on account of Brett Kavanaugh. Harrison raised $57 million as a result of South Carolina wants a senator who will put the folks of the state first. South Carolina has been poorly served by Graham for years, and now they’ve a candidate of the individuals who will communicate for them.

The South Carolina senate contest is a useless warmth. Lindsey Graham is terrified, which is why he’s begging for {dollars} on Fox Information.

