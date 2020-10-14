Lizzo Implores Followers Use Their ‘Energy’ & ‘Voice’ Throughout Election In BBMAs Acceptance Speech

Lizzo gave probably the most highly effective speech of the night time on the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, encouraging followers to ‘use your energy, use your voice, and refuse to be suppressed!’

Lizzo gave the simple greatest speech of the night, as she accepted the Billboard Music Award for Prime Music Gross sales Artist of the 12 months on October 14 on the Billboard Music Awards. Upon strolling out to simply accept her honor, Lizzo seemed fierce and unbelievable in a black, one-shoulder mini-dress by Christian Siriano that had the phrase “Vote” printed throughout the black cloth. However it was Lizzo’s speech that fully blew the roof off of the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

The “Reality Hurts” singer started by thanking the “massive Black girls” who paved the way in which for her, after which shared with audiences at residence that she had been considering rather a lot about suppression. However she had a complete epiphany, and realized how she needed to show that suppression into motion for marginalized communities. “In the event you’re at residence watching this and you might be eager about altering your self to really feel worthy — that is your signal to stay true to who you might be,” she mentioned with pleasure.

“They’re afraid of your energy,” Lizzo mentioned to audiences, referencing those that dared to suppress them. “There’s energy in who you might be, there’s energy in your voice. So whether or not it’s by way of music, protest, or your proper to vote, use your energy, use your voice, and refuse to be suppressed.” Lizzo wore a smile on her face after bringing down the home together with her speech, as she walked off the stage with legendary drummer Sheila E.

This isn’t the primary time that Lizzo has used her platform for an important social challenge. For the final a number of months and whilst quickly as she got here onto the scene, Lizzo has advocated for the Black Lives Matter movement, body positivity, and, most lately, encouraging her fans to vote within the November third election. Lizzo’s message was heard loud and clear by audiences watching at residence. And the singer isn’t alone in her sentiments.

Artists like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and so many extra have requested their followers to vote and use their voice within the pivotal election that’s roughly 20 days away. Billie, herself, reminded followers to vote throughout one in all her BBMA acceptance speeches. However the night time certainly belonged to Lizzo, who confirmed her ardour and tenacity on the stage.