Lizzo Surprises Her Mother With A Model New Automotive For Christmas

Lizzo is kicking off Christmas week with a particular shock for her mother, Shari Johnson-Jefferson. On Sunday (Dec. 20), the “Good as Hell” singer, gifted her mom with a model new Audi simply in time for the vacations. The Grammy award-winning artist shared the video of her mother receiving her new journey on Instagram. “I bear in mind crying in my automobile when my daddy handed, no job no cash nowhere to dwell, wishing I might at some point present for my household,” Lizzo wrote on IG. “I couldnt do it for my dad so ima ensure that I spoil Mama. Completely happy holidays y’all.” RELATED: BET Awards ‘20 Nominees: 7 Things You Didn’t Know About Lizzo

Lizzo’s mom may be seen overjoyed with emotion and breaking down in tears earlier than the massive reveal. In January, Lizzo sat down with CBS This Morning to open up about her father’s dying. The 32-year-old mentioned that she was a pupil on the College of Houston on the time of the tragic information and shortly dropped out of school. RELATED: Lizzo Shares Powerfully Uplifting Message About Self-Confidence “I form of actually gave up. I used to be depressed. I did not have a objective,” she mentioned. “I did not really feel like I had a objective for being a musician or something. In order that was, ‘Oh can I sleep in your sofa,’ and that ultimately, I acquired actually guilt-ridden. So all I had was this automobile. It was a Subaru.”

She continued: “That was my house for a bit of. I spent Thanksgiving in that automobile, and I bear in mind I cried myself to sleep.” However as time went on and she or he continued to persevere, Lizzo says that, “I used the whole lot that occurred to me and made myself stronger.” Her monumental success has proven simply that, from being named the 2019 “Entertainer of the 12 months” by TIME to strolling away with three Grammy Awards in 2020.