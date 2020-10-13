Lonnie Norman, Mayor Of Manchester, Tennessee, Dies Of COVID-19

An announcement on the mayor’s official Facebook page reads, “With a deep sense of unhappiness and loss, we announce the passing of Mayor Lonnie Norman after being hospitalized for COVID-19 on October 1, 2020. Mayor Norman handed away within the early hours of Monday, October 12, 2020, after a valiant combat in opposition to COVID-19.”

Lonnie Norman , the 79-year-old mayor of Manchester, Tennessee, has sadly handed away from COVID-19.

Norman grew to become the primary Black mayor of Manchester, which has a inhabitants of 10,000, in 1991, in accordance with WPLN.

RELATED: 2Chainz, 6lack And Others To Participate In ‘Feed Your City Challenge’ In Atlanta

Based on NBC News, Norman’s household stated in a press release, “It’s stated that when your work speaks for itself — let it. Mayor Lonnie Norman’s eight a long time on this planet had been full of work that testifies to each his accomplishments and his values.”

They continued, “COVID-19 is actual and it took our beloved Lonnie Norman from us. To his fellow public officers, we are saying please keep in mind your responsibility to maintain the general public protected.”

The household additionally added, “To our fellow residents, we are saying please put on a masks, observe bodily distancing, and defend public well being and one another. We’re all on this collectively.”

There have been over 214,000 coronavirus deaths within the nation and a pair of,700 within the state of Tennessee.

For the newest on the coronavirus, take a look at BET’s blog on the virus, and phone your native well being division or go to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.