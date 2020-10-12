Machine Gun Kelly Protectively Wraps An Arm Round Megan Fox On New Date Evening — Pics

One other evening, one other date for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. On Oct. 11, they have been photographed hitting up a Beverly Hills hotspot for an additional evening out.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly spent the night of Oct. 11 eating at Mastro’s Steakhouse in Beverly Hills. The recent and heavy couple was photographed patiently ready for his or her desk on the hotspot. As they waited, MGK wrapped an arm round Megan’s shoulder to carry her shut, as she leaned into him.

For the evening out, Megan regarded trendy in a pair of sunshine denims and an extended black cardigan. She wore open-toed black heels to decorate up the look, as properly. In the meantime, MGK wearing all black, together with ripped denims and fight boots. This was their second public date evening of the week, as in addition they went to dinner in Santa Monica on Oct. 9.

Throughout that night out, they embraced the paparazzi and even posed for photographs in entrance of the cameras. Megan cozied up in opposition to MGK’s chest, and he or she held tightly to his arm as they walked handed the photographers. She regarded gorgeous in an animal-print mini skirt and black sweater, and MGK undoubtedly regarded glad to have her on his arm.

Megan and MGK are one of many hottest new {couples} of 2020. They met whereas filming their film, Midnight within the Switchgrass, earlier this yr. Manufacturing was halted because of the coronavirus in March, however Megan and MGK sparked up a romance as issues fizzled out in her marriage to Brian Austin Inexperienced. The actress starred in MGK’s music video for “Bloody Valentine,” which is once they went public with their relationship.

Now, they’re virtually inseparable, and so they have been all summer season lengthy. Megan was by MGK’s side when his album got here out in September, and he’s been open about how robust his emotions are for her. “That was my first expertise with being open to like and stuff like that,” the rapper admitted. “I undoubtedly wasn’t set as much as consider that that’s one thing that might ever exist.”

He additionally added that he fell in love “for the primary time” after creating his most up-to-date album, which was launched on the finish of September. In one other interview, he hinted that he plans to be with Megan forever, too. When a fan requested him out on a date in August, he responded, “I’m locked in already proper now. No dates for me. In all probability ever.” Whoa!