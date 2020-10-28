Macron guarantees solidarity in new French lockdown

Faculties and universities will stay open and officer staff will keep dwelling as President Emmanuel Macron locations France into lockdown for the entire of November.

There may even be necessary speedy Covid-19 testing for all worldwide arrivals on the nation’s ports and airports to make sure the virus shouldn’t be introduced in from different territories.

The president introduced the brand new measures in a nationwide tackle, pledging solidarity with French residents including “we are going to all get there collectively”.