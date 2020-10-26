Maddow Obliterates Trump And The GOP For Formally Killing The Supreme Courtroom’s Credibility

Rachel Maddow blasted Donald Trump and his Republican loyalists on Monday evening for killing the independence of the USA Supreme Courtroom in a single presidential time period.

The MSNBC host stated that Trump has put his stain on all three of his Supreme Courtroom appointments, successfully remodeling the court docket into one other political physique with zero credibility.

“In President Trump’s lower than 4 years in workplace, Mitch McConnell has organized for President Trump to have two Supreme Courtroom nominees confirmed earlier than tonight and a 3rd confirmed tonight,” Maddow stated. “In each of these cases, Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh, they had been each sworn in on the White Home, at lavish White Home ceremonies overseen from inches away by the president himself.”

“The president ensuring he was in each shot, together with the cash shot of the hand on the Bible and the opposite hand within the air,” she added. “This isn’t precisely meant to be an amazing sign of the independence and apolitical nature of the judiciary.”

Maddow stated:

On Monday evening, Republicans within the Senate voted to verify Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Courtroom.

Voters have the chance to make Trump, GOP pay

For all of the questions that Joe Biden and different Democrats have fielded about whether or not they would increase the Supreme Courtroom, it’s Donald Trump and the Republicans who’ve spent the previous 4 years packing the judiciary.

Not solely has the GOP packed it, however they’ve utterly undermined the concept of an apolitical, impartial court docket. They’ve turned the Supreme Courtroom right into a blatantly political entity that may pursue the GOP’s assault on well being care, ladies’s rights, homosexual rights, voting rights and extra.

Donald Trump and his Republican lapdogs within the Senate have stained the Supreme Courtroom in a method that gained’t be undone for generations. In simply eight days, voters could have the chance to make them pay.

