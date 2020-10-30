Mail Ballots Discovered Piled On Publish Workplace Flooring In Essential Florida District

Video footage of a publish workplace in Miami Dade County, Florida discovered mail-in ballots piled on the ground as voters haven’t been getting mail.

Right here is the video:

Uncooked footage of mailroom in publish workplace right here in Miami Dade. Supply revealed “mail in ballots are inside these piled up in bins on the ground. Mail has been sitting for over week!.” @AmandiOnAir @PeterSchorschFL @MarcACaputo @GlennaWPLG @CNNPolitics @NewsbySmiley @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/DO8jx1VUnz — Dem Home Chief (@kionnemcghee) October 30, 2020

Among the residents haven’t acquired mail from this publish workplace in 5 days:

Talking with a resident inside the space and being instructed some within the space haven’t acquired their mail from the under talked about publish workplace in 5 days. PRINCETON, FL Publish Workplace 13500 SW 250TH ST HOMESTEAD, FL 33032 — Dem Home Chief (@kionnemcghee) October 30, 2020

The video above is an instance of the mail sabotage that involved so many specialists when Trump and Postmaster Normal DeJoy began slowing down the mail months in the past.

The excellent news for Florida voters is that in the event that they don’t obtain their poll, they will nonetheless vote on election day by provisional poll.

The video seems to indicate an intentional effort to suppress the mail-in vote in a key Democratic county in Florida. Polling suggests that Joe Biden has a narrow lead in the Sunshine State, however the delay of the mail has the entire fingerprints of a Trumpian voter suppression effort in a key swing state.

The post office had been backlogged for a week, and Florida Republicans didn’t appear concerned with doing something about it till public stress compelled them to behave.

Don’t belief the publish workplace in these few remaining important days. Hand ship your poll or vote in particular person on election day.

For extra dialogue about this story be a part of our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook