Main Democratic group books over $8 million to flip Texas Senate seat

Texas Democrat MJ Hegar.

Senate Majority PAC introduced Thursday that it was booking $8.6 million in Texas to assist Democrat MJ Hegar unseat Republican Sen. John Cornyn, a giant transfer that makes it the primary main outdoors group to order TV time within the priciest state on the 2020 Senate map.

Certainly, that is the primary time in a really very long time {that a} outstanding group on both facet of the aisle has spent a severe amount of cash on a Senate race within the Lone Star State, which final voted to ship a Democrat to the higher chamber in 1988. Even in 2018, when Democrat Beto O’Rourke got here surprisingly near unseating Sen. Ted Cruz, nationwide Democrats and Republicans every largely avoided this expensive state in an effort to direct their sources to different Senate battles.