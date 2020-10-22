Maluma Dedicates His 2020 Billboard Latin Music Award to “Dreamers Across the World” – E! On-line

Maluma is a lot greater than a fairly face.

The artist can sing, dance and rock a designer suit like no person else. However he is additionally serving to dozens of at-risk youth obtain their goals in artwork via his basis, El Arte de Los Sueños (The Artwork of Goals).

Based by the singer, née Juan Luis Londoño Arias, and his household in 2016, the group offers teenagers with the chance to succeed within the space of graphic arts, dance, singing, percussion or composition. So far, they have been capable of assist 170 college students with schooling and psychosocial care.

They’ve additionally gone above and past to assist the neighborhood of Medéllin in the course of the coronavirus pandemic. The Colombian-born artist beforehand informed E! Information that the muse has provided Medéllin’s native hospitals with much-needed objects, sharing, “It is loopy as a result of they do not even have gloves, in order that’s a method that we’re serving to with the muse.”

It is because of this that Maluma was introduced with the Spirit of Hope Award on the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Wednesday, Oct. 21.