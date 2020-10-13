Man arrested after blades present in pizza dough

Picture copyright

A former pizza firm worker has been arrested within the US after a buyer discovered razor blades stuffed within the pizza dough she purchased, police say.

Saco Hannaford Grocery store in Maine notified police after the blades have been present in a batch of Portland Pie model pizza dough purchased on the retailer.

Nicholas Mitchell, a former worker of It will Be Pizza, which manufactures the dough, was arrested.

Surveillance of CCTV within the retailer had proven a person tampering with merchandise.

A motive is but to be established.

The suspect was arrested in New Hampshire after police put out an attraction.

Clients who bought Portland Pie pizza dough and Portland Pie cheese in any Hannaford retailer between 1 August and 11 October ought to return it to the shop for a refund, the shop has mentioned.

“After what’s believed to be additional malicious tampering incidents involving metallic objects inserted into Portland Pie merchandise, Hannaford has eliminated all Portland Pie merchandise from all retailer cabinets and has paused replenishment of the merchandise indefinitely,” Hannaford mentioned in a press release.