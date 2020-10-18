Man Arrested After Threatening Wichita Mayor Over Face Masks, Police Say

Mayor Brandon Whipple of Wichita, Kan., stated he typically will get “goofy” threats, just like the time somebody stated they needed to assault him with a Goodyear blimp.

However these threats took a critical activate Friday after somebody reported to the police that that they had acquired textual content messages threatening to kidnap and kill Mr. Whipple, a Democrat. Though the messages weren’t despatched on to Mr. Whipple, he stated a detective learn them to him.

The messages contained a “very descriptive plan of execution,” together with finding the mayor, slitting his throat, hanging him after which turning him into fertilizer, Mr. Whipple stated on Saturday.

Mr. Whipple stated the person despatched the messages to a 3rd social gathering, who later reported the messages to the police. The messages described the mayor utilizing a code title, requested for his deal with and in addition talked about opposition to masks and coronavirus mitigation insurance policies.