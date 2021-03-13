Date: March 8, 2020

Media contact: James Bernsen Phone: 512-463-8556

New funding pays off for tests and helps workers improve marketability

AUSTIN – The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) offers assistance to Texans who wish to receive their Texas Certificate of High School Equivalency (TXCHSE), improve their marketability in the workforce, and increase their earning potential. The High School Equivalency Subsidy Program offers Texans 21 and over free subsidies to take a GED or HiSET exam. Existing adult education and literacy (AEL) programs help adult learners prepare for a high school diploma equivalency test, but do not cover the cost of taking a test. This program does that.

“Administrative costs should not be a barrier to students willing to succeed and commit to continuing their education,” said Bryan Daniel, chairman of the TWC. “These new funds will help students cross the finish line and improve their chances in the workforce.”

TWC-funded adult education and literacy programs offer classes in English, math, reading, and writing to help students acquire the skills required to succeed in the workforce, gain college equivalency, or enter college – or to complete vocational training. Recent analysis shows that a significant number of unemployed Texans affected by the pandemic do not have a high school diploma or equivalent.

“Workers in adult education programs have often entered the workforce early and have missed educational opportunities,” said TWC Labor Commissioner Julian Alvarez. “These are hard workers who have a gap in their training that can be limiting. These programs help them fill this void and position them so that they can reach their full potential. “

For the grant program, participants do not need to be enrolled in any TWC-affiliated AEL program, although priority may be given to individuals participating in those programs. TWC works with a variety of providers to provide adult education and literacy courses. Interested parties can find providers in their area here: https://tcall.tamu.edu/search.aspx

“Texas is known for our diversified, world-class workforce, and that includes those who attend our adult education programs,” said Aaron Demerson, the employers’ commissioner. “These new efforts will help continue to grow our workforce and provide AEL students with easier access to education and a great opportunity to improve their CVs.”

This year, TWC is participating in the Move Ahead with Adult Ed campaign sponsored by the Coalition on Adult Basic Education (COABE) and the National Association of Directors of Adult Education. The effort is intended to help adult education programs market services for adult learners.

### mmh

The Texas Workforce Commission is a government agency dedicated to helping Texas employers, workers, and communities thrive economically. For more information about TWC and the services it offers in coordination with its network of local human resource development bodies, call 512-463-8942 or visit www.texasworkforce.org. To receive notifications about TWC programs and services, subscribe to our email updates.

You just read:

News provided by

March 09, 2021 04:27 GMT

Distribution channels:



ONE Presswire’s priority is source transparency. We don’t allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something that we missed, make us aware of it. Your help is welcome. ONE Presswire, everyone’s internet news Presswire ™, seeks to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in the world today. Please see our editorial guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release