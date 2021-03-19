MARGARET Greenwood MP will chair the All Party Group (APPG) on Adult Education after being elected at a recent meeting.

The Labor MP has previously worked as a secondary school English teacher, teacher for continuing education and tutor for adult education.

She takes over the presidency of the APPG from Chi Onwurah, MP for Newcastle upon Tyne Central and current shadow minister for science, research and digital.

Wirral West MP said, “It is a great privilege to be elected Chair of the APPG Adult Education.

“I have been a long-time member of the group and, as a former adult education tutor, I am delighted to take on this new role.

“I would like to thank Chi Onwurah for doing a fantastic job chairing the group over the past five years. This was the first time that there was an APPG specifically for adult education.

“As APPG, our aim is to celebrate and raise the profile of adult education’s contribution to the social, economic and cultural wellbeing of the UK.”

The Workers Educational Association (WEA) acts as the secretariat of the APPG and recently organized a roundtable to examine how effective the government’s new White Paper, Skills for Jobs, is for those in the most deprived communities and adult learners with no or supports low qualifications.

The meeting was well attended and the speakers were:

• Gillian Keegan MP – The Parliamentary Secretary of State for Apprenticeships and Qualifications

• Paul Howell MP – APPG co-chair for abandoned neighborhoods

• Preeya Buckley – Director of Quality and Student Experience at WEA

• Aaron Revel – Senior Policy Manager at the Confederation of British Industry

• Professor Ewart Keep – Chair of Education, Training and Qualifications in the Department of Education at Oxford University

The Wirral West MP added, “Adult education can provide opportunities for people to enrich their lives, develop new skills and enjoy interacting with others with common interests.

“It can make a real difference to people at any stage of life whether it is someone looking to move on to a new career path or someone who is retired and wants to learn something they have never had the opportunity to do before. ”

“At a time when we are focused on economic and social renewal, it is important to consider how care can be improved and expanded.”

