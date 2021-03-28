Education news

The FE News Channel brings you the latest education news and updates on new education strategies and the #Future of education and the #FutureofWork.

We have been providing trusted and positive news and views on continuing education since 2003 and are a digital news channel with a mix of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialization gives you a mix of the latest educational news. Our attitude is always positive. She builds the sector and shares different perspectives and views from thought leaders to give you a think tank with new ideas and solutions, to bring the education sector together and develop new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publishes exclusive peer-to-peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user-generated content to our network of over 3000 newsrooms, and provides multiple sources for the latest educational news in the fields of education and employability.

FE News also broadcasts live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews, and educational news so you can get the latest on developments in Skills News and in the areas of apprenticeship, training and employability.

Each week, FE News has over 200 articles and new content every week. We are a news channel providing the latest education news and insights from diverse sources into the latest educational developments, the latest strategies, to our thought leaders providing thinking strategies, best practices and innovations for the blue skies to get a glimpse of the future Throwing developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, according to Google Analytics, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors and over 200 new news content every week, from articles to thought leaders to the latest educational news to written words, podcasts, videos and press releases from across the industry.

We found it helpful to explain how we vote on our latest education news and how to get involved and understand how to read the latest daily education news and how we structure our FE week with content:

Main features

Our key features are exclusive and are Thought Leaders and Blue Sky Thinking articles, where experts write peer-to-peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is on solution-oriented thought leadership, the exchange of best practices, innovations and new strategies. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work. Often then, they write articles on future educational news. We limit our main functions to a maximum of 20 per week as they are often new concepts and new thinking processes. Our key features also include exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, possibly an expert insight into a political announcement or a response to an education think tank report or white paper.

FE votes

FE Voices was originally set up as a section in FE News to give a voice back to the sector. Now that we have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are typically editorials. They don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but they are usually a bit shorter than the main functions. FE Voices can include more mixed media in the education news articles, such as: B. Embedded Podcasts and Videos. Our Sector Response articles, asking for different comments and opinions on educational policy announcements or to respond to a White Paper report, are usually located in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast one evening or a radio show like the SkillsWorldLive radio show, we put the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section the next morning.

Sector news

In Industry News, you’ll find a mix of press releases, educational resources, reports, educational research, and white papers from a number of contributors. We have many positive news articles about college education, award organizations and training providers, press releases from DfE to think tanks reviewing a report, and helpful resources to help you provide educational strategies for your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of educational podcasts on FE News, from hour-long FE podcasts in full production like SkillsWorldLive in partnership with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders providing advice and guidance to executives. FE News also records podcasts at conferences and events, and brings you one-on-one podcasts with experts in education and skills on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 educational podcasts on FE News, from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology complements and transforms education, to podcasts with experts discussing educational research, the future of work and development from competence systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the apprenticeship and competence minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts and work with industry partners like FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily educational podcasts. We also work with industry leaders to create exclusive educational news podcasts.

Educational video interviews

FE News has over 700 FE video interviews and has been recording video interviews with experts for over 12 years. Usually these are Vox-Pop video interviews with experts from the fields of education and work, in which ideas and views on thinking beyond the blue skies about the future of education and work are discussed.

Events

FE News offers a free events calendar that lets you check out the latest conferences, webinars, and events to keep up with the latest education news and strategies.

FE newsrooms

In the FE Newsroom you will find your content if you contribute to FE News. It also helps the audience build a relationship with you as an individual or your organization as they can click through and consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, the latest educational news releases, videos, and educational podcasts.

Would you like to make a contribution, share your ideas or visions or publish a press release?

If you want to write an article on thought leadership, share your ideas and visions for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release with the latest educational news, or contribute to a podcast, the first thing to do is create an article at FE Newsroom Login ( free): Once the team has approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are approved by a member of the FE news team – no robots are used in this process!), you can start adding content (again, all articles , Videos and podcasts approved by the FE News editorial team before being published on FE News Since all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there may be a slight delay in the team reviewing and approving content.

RSS feed selection page