Home Entertainment Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr. Defend Chris Pratt After He’s Labeled...

Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr. Defend Chris Pratt After He’s Labeled Worst of the Hollywood Chrises – E! On-line

By
Alexander Kickers
-
2
0

Iron Man and the Hulk are smashing any hate geared toward Star-Lord. That’s to say, Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo are defending their Avengers buddy Chris Pratt after the Internet dubbed him the worst of the well-known Chrises this week. 

The age-old debate was revived over the weekend when producer Amy Berg compelled followers to make a tough choice. She wrote, “One has to go,” and posted footage of Chris Evans, Chris Pine, Chris Hemsworth and Pratt. “chris pratt is out, chris messina is in for a 16 month trial run,” one person joked, as others criticized Pratt’s political beliefs

Ruffalo was having none of it. On Tuesday, Oct. 20, he chastised Twitter customers for bullying his co-star, who appeared alongside him in Avengers: Infinity Battle in 2018 and Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

“You all, @prattprattpratt is as stable a person there’s,” Ruffalo tweeted out. “I do know him personally, and as a substitute of casting aspersions, have a look at how he lives his life. He’s simply not overtly political as a rule.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR