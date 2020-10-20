Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr. Defend Chris Pratt After He’s Labeled Worst of the Hollywood Chrises – E! On-line

Iron Man and the Hulk are smashing any hate geared toward Star-Lord. That’s to say, Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo are defending their Avengers buddy Chris Pratt after the Internet dubbed him the worst of the well-known Chrises this week.

The age-old debate was revived over the weekend when producer Amy Berg compelled followers to make a tough choice. She wrote, “One has to go,” and posted footage of Chris Evans, Chris Pine, Chris Hemsworth and Pratt. “chris pratt is out, chris messina is in for a 16 month trial run,” one person joked, as others criticized Pratt’s political beliefs.

Ruffalo was having none of it. On Tuesday, Oct. 20, he chastised Twitter customers for bullying his co-star, who appeared alongside him in Avengers: Infinity Battle in 2018 and Avengers: Endgame in 2019.

“You all, @prattprattpratt is as stable a person there’s,” Ruffalo tweeted out. “I do know him personally, and as a substitute of casting aspersions, have a look at how he lives his life. He’s simply not overtly political as a rule.”