Maryland Man Arrested After Taking pictures A Gun At His Trump Supporting Neighbor

A Maryland man is presently being held with out bond after allegedly firing a shotgun within the path of a gaggle of Donald Trump supporters as they drove by in a pickup truck. CBS Baltimore reports that 50-year-old Douglas Kuhn, who was placing up a Black Lives Matter check in his yard on the time of the incident, has been arrested, booked and is going through quite a few expenses, together with assault.

The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday afternoon (October 17) within the semi-rural neighborhood of Kingsville, about 10 miles northeast of Baltimore. Neal Houk and his son admit they honked their horn at Kuhn, their neighbour, from their pickup truck, which has a big Trump signal within the again, as he was placing the BLM check in his yard.

“He reached down. He had a shotgun proper there, pulled it out and pointed it proper at… and we have been in disbelief,” Houk advised CBS Baltimore. “Subsequent factor we heard was a shotgun blast.”

One other neighbor additionally stated they heard the one blast as properly.

CBS experiences Kuan “is going through a number of assault and reckless endangerment expenses and a felony firearm cost.”

Nobody was reportedly damage and it isn’t clear if any property injury got here from the alleged shot. Police later tracked down Kuhn and located a 12-gauge shotgun on his property and took him into custody.