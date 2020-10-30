Matthew McConaughey Jokes About Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt’s ‘Sexual Pressure’ Throughout Reunion

Matthew McConaughey was reside with Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt as they acted out a horny scene through a video desk learn for ‘Quick Occasions,’ and joked about their warmth.

It was each fan of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt‘s dream come true when the exes got extra flirty on the Sept. 17 Quick Occasions At Ridgemont Excessive charity desk learn. Matthew McConaughey was reside on zoom name with the pair and different A-list stars because the scene went down. Jen’s character Linda tried to seduce Pitt’s Brad Hamilton from the enduring 1982 movie. Jen, 51, made her 56-year-old ex-husband fully flip purple and blush by her sultry scene, and now Matthew is spilling if it was that steamy for the remainder of the celebs current on the video name.

The 50-year-old Oscar winner appeared on Watch What Occurs Dwell with Andy Cohen on Oct. 29, and a fan named Danielle requested about that second in the course of the desk learn, questioning, “May you are feeling the sexual tension between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt,” because the WWHL viewer clearly did.

Matthew burst out laughing loud and arduous. “May I really feel the warmth by the display? It was so palpable, so palpable,” the father of three joked in regards to the terribly frisky scene between the previous couple. “Hello Brad, you understand how cute I all the time thought you had been?” Aniston’s Linda stated to Brad. “I feel you’re so horny, will you come to me?” Jen purred, as Brad’s character self-pleasured himself in the course of the daydream scene.

The Dallas Patrons Membership star then advised the viewer, “I observed it after that. That’s what quite a lot of the subject had been, about that…about them. I really didn’t discover something by the display. But it surely made for a very good matter the subsequent day.” Matthew was seen smiling as Morgan Freeman narrated the very R-rated description of Linda taking off her bikini prime and describing Pitt’s Brad holding her her naked bosom, because the Moneyball star turned beet purple. However apparently the sizzle followers noticed wasn’t as apparent to Matthew by the star-studded zoom name.

You possibly can watch Jen and Brad’s steamy scene beginning on the 37:17 mark beneath:

Matthew was a part of an A-list expertise roster who signed as much as do a desk learn of the basic 1982 coming of age comedy, together with Julia Roberts, Jimmy Kimmel, Dane Cook dinner, Henry Goulding, Shia LaBeouf, and Jeff Spicoli himself, OG Quick Occasions star Sean Penn. The cash raised from the profit went to Penn’s CORE catastrophe reduction charity, which has been serving to feed and supply assets to communities hit hard by the coronavirus.

Even earlier than the studying started, Jen and Brad made followers soften with their lovable greeting to one another. When Brad joined the decision, he first stated hello to his The Mexican co-star Julia — calling her J.R. — then regarded up into the display and noticed Jennifer. “Hello Aniston!” he stated with an enormous grin and he or she smiled again, responding “Hello Pitt!” Brad was positively beaming as he requested Jen, “How’re you doing?” and he or she twirled a strand of her golden hair and advised him, “Good honey, how are you doing?” It was so unimaginable for the previous couple’s followers to all of those years later watch them work together. The best way Jen stated “honey” so sweet yet familiarly friendly was absolute magic.