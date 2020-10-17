Max Ehrich Reveals Off New Pic Of American Idol’s Sonika Vaid Following Demi Lovato Break up – E! On-line

Max Ehrich is not “afraid” to take his rumored new romance to Instagram.

Lower than a month after his very public split from fiancée Demi Lovato, the actor posted a photo of him FaceTiming Sonika Vaid, an American Idol alum Max was noticed out with in October.

Although Max did not caption the pic, commenters have been fast to name out the American Princess star.

One posted, “weren’t you simply engaged lol wtf,” whereas one other added, “So you bought out of an engagement and put up nonstop about Demi then date another person? It is alright to be single and heal.”

In an unique interview with E!, Sonika stated that she and Max had only recently met at a “dinner with mutual pals.”

“It was a enjoyable evening and all of us acquired to hang around and head to the studio collectively,” the singer, who completed in fifth place on season 15 of American Idol, shared in October. “We have simply been hanging out since and having enjoyable.”