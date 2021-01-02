McConnell and Pelosi’s houses vandalized after Congress fails to cross $2,000 stimulus checks

“I’ve spent my profession combating for the First Modification and defending peaceable protest. I respect each Kentuckian who has engaged within the democratic course of whether or not they agree with me or not,” the Republican chief stated in a press release. “That is totally different. Vandalism and the politics of worry don’t have any place in our society.”

Images captured on Saturday confirmed the phrases “WERES MY MONEY” scrawled in white spray paint on the entrance door of McConnell’s Louisville, Kentucky, house. “MITCH KILLS THE POOR” was written in crimson on a window.

The houses of Senate Majority Chief Mitch McConnell and Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi have been vandalized days after Congress didn’t approve a measure to increase coronavirus stimulus checks to $2,000 .

The house of Senate Majority Chief Mitch McConnell is proven because it was vandalized in a single day in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021.

McConnell stated he and his spouse weren’t intimidated, however “hope our neighbors in Louisville aren’t too inconvenienced by this radical tantrum.”

The Louisville Police Division didn’t instantly return a request for remark Saturday.

At Pelosi’s San Francisco house, a storage door was defaced on Friday with phrases together with “$2K,” “Cancel hire!” and “We wish every little thing!”

Police stated a pig’s head and faux blood have been left on the bottom.

The San Francisco Police Division’s Particular Investigations Division is trying into the vandalism, police stated in a press release. Pelosi has not but responded to a request for remark.

The Home handed the CASH Act on Monday to extend stimulus funds from $600 to $2,000 to assist individuals through the coronavirus pandemic, however it was blocked by McConnell who stated the invoice had “no life like path to rapidly cross the Senate.”

“The Senate’s not going to be bullied into dashing out extra borrowed cash into the arms of Democrats’ wealthy pals who do not want the assistance,” he stated on the Senate flooring.

The act would have elevated the checks from $600 to $2,000 and was supported by President Donald Trump.