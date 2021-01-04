Media Skip Mockery of Dem Congressman’s Woke ‘Amen and Awoman’ Prayer

In one more instance of journalists ignoring gaffes by Democrats, the networks have, thus far, skipped Congressman Emanuel Cleaver’s prayer opening for the 117th Congress. Cleaver closed his prayer by saying “amen and awoman.” What this woke try at gender neutrality means is a thriller. The Democrat, an ordained United Methodist pastor, expanded past Christianity and referenced the creator god in Hinduism: “We ask it within the title of the monotheistic God, Brahama, and the god identified by many names and many various faiths.”
Journalists have conveniently regarded the opposite approach the opposite approach on the laughable “awoman” inclusion. They didn’t observe that amen interprets to “so be it” and has nothing to do with gender.
The British Sun highlighted the mockery:
One Twitter person fumed: “Nothing to do with gender. Typical wokeism, change phrase definitions to advertise narratives & make all the things political.”
One other wrote: “We live in probably the most ridiculous instances I’ve ever witnessed.”
A 3rd posted: “I learn this in one other tweet and thought it was a joke. They really consider the time period amen has one thing to do with gender?”
However don’t inform this to the mainstream media. Up to now solely Fox Information has picked up on the mockery.
A transcript of the prayer is beneath. Click on “broaden” to learn extra.
Opening Day 117th Congress U.S. Home of Representatives
1/3/2021
CONGRESSMAN EMANUEL CLEAVER: Allow us to pray. Everlasting God, we noiselessly we bow earlier than your thrown of grace as we depart behind the politically and socially clamorous yr of 2020. We collect now on this consequential chamber to inaugurate one other chapter in our curler coaster consultant authorities. The members of this august physique acknowledge your sacred supremacy and subsequently confess that with out your favor and forbearance we enter this new yr relying dangerously on our personal fallible nature. God, at a second when many consider that the intense mild of democracy is starting to dim, empower us with an additional dose of dedication to its rules. Could we of the 117th Congress refuel the lamp of liberty so brimful that generations unborn unborn will witness its timeless flame. And should we mannequin group therapeutic, management our tribal tendencies and quicken our spirits. That we might really feel thy priestly presence even in moments of heightened disagreement.
Could we so really feel your presence that our service right here will not be dirty by any utterances or acts unworthy of this excessive workplace. Insert in our spirit a lightweight so vivid that we will see ourselves and our politics as we actually are, dirty by selfishness, perverted by prejudice and inveigled by ideology. Now might the God who create the world and all the things in it bless us and preserve us. Could the Lord make his face to shine upon us and be gracious unto us. Could the Lord elevate up the sunshine of his continence upon us and provides us peace. Peace in our household, peace throughout this land and, dare I ask, o Lord, peace even on this chamber. Now and ever extra. We ask it within the title of the monotheistic God, Brahama, and the god identified by many names and many various faiths. Amen and awoman.