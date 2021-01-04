Media Skip Mockery of Dem Congressman’s Woke ‘Amen and Awoman’ Prayer

In one more instance of journalists ignoring gaffes by Democrats, the networks have, thus far, skipped Congressman Emanuel Cleaver’s prayer opening for the 117th Congress. Cleaver closed his prayer by saying “amen and awoman.” What this woke try at gender neutrality means is a thriller. The Democrat, an ordained United Methodist pastor, expanded past Christianity and referenced the creator god in Hinduism: “We ask it within the title of the monotheistic God, Brahama, and the god identified by many names and many various faiths.”

Journalists have conveniently regarded the opposite approach the opposite approach on the laughable “awoman” inclusion. They didn’t observe that amen interprets to “so be it” and has nothing to do with gender.

The British Sun highlighted the mockery:

One Twitter person fumed: “Nothing to do with gender. Typical wokeism, change phrase definitions to advertise narratives & make all the things political.” One other wrote: “We live in probably the most ridiculous instances I’ve ever witnessed.” A 3rd posted: “I learn this in one other tweet and thought it was a joke. They really consider the time period amen has one thing to do with gender?”

However don’t inform this to the mainstream media. Up to now solely Fox Information has picked up on the mockery.

A transcript of the prayer is beneath. Click on “broaden” to learn extra.