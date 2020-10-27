Megan Thee Stallion Sizzles In Sheer Savage X Fenty Lingerie & 3 Extra Instances She’s Rocked The Look

Megan Thee Stallion shocked in a brand new floral embroidery lingerie set from Savage X Fenty! Try much more occasions the model accomplice rocked sheer lingerie items from RiRi’s well-known model.

Halloween could also be per week away, however Megan Thee Stallion, 25, was giving us spring vibes in an embroidered floral lingerie set from Savage X Fenty! The “Scorching Woman Summer time” rapper tried on the brand new $50 “Dear Diary Embroidered Unlined Bra” and $23 “Dear Diary Embroidered String Thong” from Rihanna’s lingerie model, and shared the photograph of her beautiful mirror selfie on Oct. 26. The doodle designs on the lingerie set’s sheer tulle had been sketched by RiRi herself!

Megan was named a brand partner with Savage X Fenty in Could of 2020, so this wasn’t the rapper’s first time wowing followers with one among Rihanna’s sheer lingerie items. She starred in a summer time marketing campaign for the model known as #SavagexTheeStallion, and made her Savage X Fenty modeling debut in a yellow lingerie set: the $64 “Baby Scalloped Lace Bustier” and $25 “Child Scalloped Lace Tie Bikini.” Each items are sadly bought out in the intervening time, nonetheless.

Later that summer time, Megan shocked in one other sheer Savage X Fenty piece: the $65 “Floral Lace Teddy” in “Child Inexperienced Pistachio.” Rihanna despatched the dainty piece, which featured white lace and floral designs with accents of yellow, as a present to Megan to want her a “full and speedy restoration” after present process surgical procedure that left her feet in stitches in July (Megan later accused Tory Lanez of capturing her).

Provided that Savage X Fenty partially shares the identify of Megan’s most well-known music — “Savage” — Megan after all needed to do the viral “Savage” dance in one among Rihanna’s lingerie units! In April, she confirmed off her TikTok dance strikes within the $45 “Microfiber Balconette Bra” in “Black Caviar” and the $20 “Forever Savage High Leg Bikini” in “Black Caviar” as nicely. Megan topped off the look with a silky black gown, which is the right addition to take your lingerie look to the following stage.

Rihanna made a sensible transfer by partnering with Megan! The “WAP” queen can pull off any look, as these photographs show.