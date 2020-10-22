Melania Trump Shocked Beyoncé Was Featured On Cowl Of ‘Vogue’, New Leaked Recording Reveals

Melania Trump sounded shocked that Beyoncé was made the duvet star of the Sept. 2018 situation of ‘Vogue’ and given ‘editorial enter,’ in keeping with a report of one other leaked telephone name from Melania’s ex-adviser.

One other one among Melania Trump’s secretly recorded telephone calls along with her former adviser and shut good friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff has been leaked! This time, the First Girl allegedly mentioned the choice of Vogue Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour to make Beyoncé the duvet star of the Sept. 2018 issue for her journal, in keeping with the audio of the telephone name that was shared with NBC Information and reported about on Oct. 21. Melania reportedly “appeared to specific astonishment” over Anna’s determination, which included uncharacteristically giving the duvet star “editorial enter,” in keeping with the outlet.

“Anna [Wintour] gave the September situation of Vogue cowl — full, full, full, the whole lot — to Beyoncé,” Melania allegedly informed Stephanie. She even reportedly addressed the truth that a then 23-year-old photographer, Tyler Mitchell, would shoot Beyoncé’s photographs for the duvet story. Tyler turned the primary Black photographer to ever shoot a canopy for Vogue, which had reached its 126th anniversary in 2018.

“She employed Black photographer. And it’s the primary Black photographer ever doing cowl of Vogue,” Melanie reportedly mentioned within the telephone name to Stephanie, who was the particular director of occasions for Vogue earlier than working for Melania. Beyoncé’s spokesperson declined to touch upon the telephone name when requested by NBC Information, however Melania’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham slammed Ms. Wolkoff in a remark to the outlet.

“Her narcissism is aware of no bounds, this girl is a fraud. These audio tapes are hand-picked about nonsense and introduced with no context. Disgrace on her for this continued try at character assassination and disgrace on NBC for overlaying this gossip,” Melania’s spokeswoman informed NBC Information. Nevertheless, she didn’t straight tackle the feedback about Beyoncé’s Vogue cowl.

Beyoncé had starred on the Sept. 2015 issue of Vogue as effectively, however her 2018 cowl brought on a stir over a Huffington Post report that claimed the “Halo” singer was given “full management over the duvet” due to a contractual obligation. Bey will not be one to present very many interviews — the previous Future’s Youngster member didn’t even supply one for her first Vogue cowl story — however made a uncommon transfer by opening up about giving beginning to her twins Rumi and Sir Carter, 3, and extra private matters within the 2018 situation.

Stephanie recorded six complete phone conversations with Melania, which final “greater than six hours,” in keeping with NBC Information. The recordings started in Feb. 2018, when Stephanie had simply left The White Home, and continued till July of that yr. Considered one of these calls was even EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife, wherein Melania expressed her shock over one other Vogue cowl star: Stormy Daniels, an grownup leisure actress who allegedly had an affair with Melania’s husband Donald Trump. Stephanie wrote extra about her ex-friendship with the FLOTUS in a tell-all book, Melanie and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Girl, which hit bookstands on Sept. 1.