Michael B. Jordan, Taylor Swift & Extra: All The Methods Stars Are Urging Followers To Vote On Nov. 3

November 3 is now simply weeks away, and plenty of celebrities are utilizing their platforms to encourage their followers to not solely register to vote, however actually vote within the 2020 presidential election. Stars like Michael B. Jordan, Taylor Swift, Halsey, and Kerry Washington took to social media on September 22, Nationwide Voter Registration Day, to verify their followers’ voices are heard in terms of deciding on america’ subsequent president: Joe Biden or Donald Trump. Right here’s what they needed to say.

Michael B. Jordan

Michael, 33, took to Twitter on Oct. 13 to share an up-close and private shirtless picture of himself from the nostril all the way down to his higher chest. He was biting his backside lip within the snapshot and giving off an attractive vibe as he advised followers to “Vote Early” within the caption. What a method to get consideration for a trigger!

Taylor Swift

Taylor, 30, shared a special message together with her followers on her Instagram story with a sequence of movies. “Hey guys, it’s Nationwide Voter Registration Day right this moment. The election is November 3,” she mentioned. “It’s actually arising and I’ve put collectively a swipe up of sources you possibly can register in case you’re a primary time voter, verify your registration, request an absentee poll and you’ll work out the method of voting early. We want everybody and it’s extra vital than I can presumably say.”

Halsey

Halsey, 25, let her followers know that she was within the temper to register to vote! The “With out Me” singer, also a political activist, posted a cute picture to her Instagram story that confirmed off some distinctive make-up. Halsey, rocking a Los Angeles Lakers jersey, had the phrase “vote” painted on her face in vivid pink, the “O” over her left eye.

Kerry Washington

Kerry’s methodology of getting her followers to register to vote was somewhat soiled, nevertheless it received the job executed. The actress, 43, tricked her Twitter followers into pondering {that a} Scandal film was coming! Besides… whenever you click on the hyperlink included together with her gif of Olivia Pope kissing Fitz, it results in Michelle Obama‘s When We All Vote website! Now that’s one method to get folks’s consideration.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston poked enjoyable at her look at the 2020 Emmy Awards together with her message on Instagram. Sharing a video of herself attempting to place out a hearth that host Jimmy Kimmel set onstage, the actress, 51, wrote, “Let’s put out the dumpster hearth that’s 2020. Textual content VOTER to 26797 (or click on the hyperlink in my bio) to verify your registration, and make a plan to vote early. Do it for RBG!”

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart, 30, doesn’t have social media, so Dylan Meyer lent her girlfriend her Instagram profile to get her message out. Protruding her tongue and rocking a “VOTE” t-shirt, Kristen wrote, “I by no means do that, however for anybody who has not registered to vote, please take this chance to really feel HEARD. And never hopeless. I’m voting as a result of I WANT to imagine in our nation. As a result of I imagine in local weather change.

“I imagine in systemic racism. I imagine in freedom of speech and the right to assemble,” she continued. “I imagine in gun management. I imagine that ladies have a proper to make selections about their very own our bodies. I imagine folks have the fitting to stay and love and establish nevertheless they really feel of their hearts with out concern. I imagine that individuals care about one another. So attempt to have a stunning Tuesday and vote on your f**king lives.”

Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson hit followers with perhaps probably the most compelling incentive for voting of all celebrities. If 2500 followers be a part of his voting initiative, which he shared on Instagram, he’ll train them how you can swear in 15 totally different languages. May there be something higher than studying how you can drop an f-bomb from the grasp himself?

Are you able to register to vote now? You’ll be able to register right here, on HollywoodLife, just by filling out the shape beneath. Severely, it’s that straightforward: