Michael B. Jordan To Produce ‘Static Shock’ Film Based mostly On DC Comics Character

Michael B. Jordan is taking his skills to the DC Comics universe. The actor is becoming a member of Warner Bros. and DC Comics Static Shock as a producer.
The Hollywood Reporter introduced Friday (October 16) that Jordan would be part of filmmaker Reginald Hudlin on the undertaking. Jordan is slated to supply the movie underneath his Warners-based moniker, Outlier Society.
“I am proud to be part of constructing a brand new universe centered round black superheroes; our group deserves that,” Jordan tells THR.
“Outlier Society is dedicated to bringing to life numerous comedian ebook content material throughout all platforms and we’re excited to companion with Reggie and Warner Bros on this preliminary step,” he continued in his assertion.
Static first appeared in 1993’s Static no. 1 by Milestone Comics, a now-defunct firm based by Black writers and artists to assist be sure that comics had been extra inclusive and had distribution by DC, the report notes.
Within the early-2000s animated collection, Static Shock grew to become widely-popular because it adopted highschool scholar Virgil Hawkins, who transforms right into a superhero with electromagnetic powers after he will get uncovered to an odd fuel.