Michael B. Jordan To Produce ‘Static Shock’ Film Based mostly On DC Comics Character

Michael B. Jordan is taking his skills to the DC Comics universe. The actor is becoming a member of Warner Bros. and DC Comics Static Shock as a producer.

The Hollywood Reporter introduced Friday (October 16) that Jordan would be part of filmmaker Reginald Hudlin on the undertaking. Jordan is slated to supply the movie underneath his Warners-based moniker, Outlier Society.

“I am proud to be part of constructing a brand new universe centered round black superheroes; our group deserves that,” Jordan tells THR.

