Miles Taylor, a Former Homeland Safety Official, Reveals He Was ‘Nameless’

The White Home engaged in its personal prolonged hunt to determine who had written the article. Within the days after its publication, Mr. Trump declared that he needed the lawyer normal on the time, Jeff Periods, to search out the author, saying, “I might say Jeff ought to be investigating who the creator of that piece was as a result of I actually consider it’s nationwide safety.”

As late as final November, the Justice Division demanded to know from the writer of the forthcoming e book whether or not the creator had violated any confidentiality agreements associated to categorized data.

The president final yr referred to as the creator of the Occasions article a “gutless” bureaucrat and tweeted “TREASON?” In a press release forward of the e book’s publication final yr, Stephanie Grisham, then the White Home press secretary, referred to as the creator “a coward” who wrote a “work of fiction” full of lies concerning the president.

“Actual authors attain out to their topics to get issues reality checked — however this particular person is hiding, making that very primary a part of being an actual author inconceivable,” Ms. Grisham stated.

On Wednesday, Kayleigh McEnany, the president’s present press secretary, referred to as Mr. Taylor a “low-level, disgruntled former staffer,” including that he “is a liar and a coward who selected anonymity over motion and leaking over main. He was ineffective and incompetent throughout his time as D.H.S. chief of workers.”

Ms. McEnany stated that “it’s appalling a low-ranking official could be granted anonymity, and it’s clear The New York Occasions is doing the bidding of By no means-Trumpers and Democrats.”

Within the e book, Mr. Taylor stated he determined to stay nameless as a result of he believed revealing his identification would have allowed Mr. Trump and his allies to distract consideration from the substance of the critique he leveled in opposition to the president.